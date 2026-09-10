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Rani Mukerji honoured by Mahrashtra government with Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, actress says she has 'silently worked to represent women'

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award for her contribution to the Indian film industry. The actress dedicated the award to Mumbai and shared her views on the state of Maharashtra helped her to create an identity in the Indian film industry.

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Simran SinghANI

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 02:38 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rani Mukerji honoured by Mahrashtra government with Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, actress says she has 'silently worked to represent women'
Rani Mukerji with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Image source: Twitter)
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Actor Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award at the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the award to Rani at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar and several other dignitaries and members of the film fraternity were also present at the ceremony.

Rani Mukerji on receiving the award 

Rani, who was born and brought up in Mumbai, said the award holds a special place in her heart as it came from the state where she has spent nearly three decades working in cinema. The actor also spoke about receiving an award named after Raj Kapoor and said the recognition from her own people made the moment more special. “I think that’s what makes this moment truly special for me since I’m receiving this recognition from my very own people and from the place I belong to. To receive an award named after the legend of Indian cinema Raj Kapoor ji is, in itself, hugely humbling. And I truly hope I can live up to this honour,” she said, as per a release. 

Rani Mukerji on how Mumbai played an integral role in her career 

Rani also spoke about Mumbai and what the city has given her over the years. “Mumbai has given me my identity. It has given me an audience. It has given me a career. And it has been my home, my safe place, my everything. So this award will hold a very special place in my heart because whenever I look at it, I will not just see an award. I will see my Mumbai, my Maharashtra,” she said.

Rani Mukerji on her choices, representing women 

The actor has played several strong female characters in films including ‘Black’, ‘No One Killed Jessica’, ‘Hichki’, the ‘Mardaani’ franchise and ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’. Talking about the kind of stories and characters she has chosen over the years, Rani said, “I have always silently worked to represent the powerful girls and women of India through cinema that has its heart in the right place.”
She added, “I chose characters that felt truthful, that I felt instinctively drawn towards for their story, their journey and their resilience. Characters who had courage. Characters who had flaws. Characters who refused to disappear into the background. Women who were never waiting for someone else to rescue them.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari reveals she gets 'death, rape threats' for being Manoj Tiwari's daughter: 'Unke dum par sab mujhe...'

For Rani, the connection with cinema goes beyond her work as an actor. Talking about her relationship with the industry in Maharashtra, she said, “I have never considered cinema merely a profession. For me, cinema is a deep emotion. And Maharashtra is the home of that emotion.”

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