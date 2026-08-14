Rani Mukerji honoured at IFFM 2026 for acting excellence: 'Every character has made me a better human being'

Reflecting on the honour, Rani Mukerji said, "I've been fortunate to play women who laughed loudly, loved deeply, fought fearlessly and never stopped believing in themselves. Entertaining people across the world with my cinema is the greatest gift this profession has given me."

Rani Mukerji has been honoured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 with a special citation celebrating her excellence in acting and three decades of memorable performances. The recognition also acknowledges her contribution to Indian cinema and the global reach of the stories and characters she has brought to life.

Rani Mukerji's remarkable acting journey

One of Hindi cinema’s most accomplished performers, Rani has built a diverse body of work across films including Black, Hum Tum, Yuva, Bunty Aur Babli, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, the Mardaani franchise and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. From portraying women who challenged conventions to characters overcoming extraordinary circumstances, her performances have consistently stood out for their emotional depth and ability to connect with audiences.

Rani Mukerji on taking Indian stories across borders

Reflecting on the honour, Rani said, "When I entered the Indian film industry as a young girl, I never imagined that one day my films and the characters that I have been fortunate enough to play, would take me across oceans and that people in a beautiful country like Australia would embrace me with so much warmth. Entertaining people across the world with my cinema is the greatest gift this profession has given me. Australia has always welcomed me & Indian cinema with open arms. It has become a place where cultures meet through storytelling, where films remind us that emotions don't need passports and where love, laughter and hope speak a language we all understand."

She added, "As actors, we perform in front of a camera. But the real story begins only when that performance reaches someone's heart. To know that for three decades my films, my characters and my voice have travelled so far from home and still found a place in your lives is incredibly humbling. I've been fortunate to play women who laughed loudly, loved deeply, fought fearlessly and never stopped believing in themselves. In many ways, every character has changed me a little. They've made me a better actor, but more importantly, they've made me a better human being."

IFFM celebrates Indian cinema’s global reach

The honour comes as IFFM 2026, being held from August 13 to 23, celebrates the diversity and international influence of Indian cinema. For Rani, the recognition marks another milestone in a career defined by reinvention and performances that continue to resonate across generations and borders.

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