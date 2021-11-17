Rani Mukerji cons designer-friend Sabyasachi in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', he reacts

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is known for her stellar performances that have been etched into the hearts of audiences. This time, for YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2, the acclaimed actor has turned into the ‘Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj’ Vimmy aka the OG Babli in the completely rebooted franchise. Rani is a fashionista in this idyllic small town and chooses to design her own clothes under her fashion label ‘V’ - the starting initial for her character’s name in this laugh-out-loud comedy. In the film, Rani is a huge fan of the top Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi and is happy making blatant copies of his creations to pass them off as her own! These clothes have her logo which is a V with a cat on it. Incidentally, Sabyasachi’s logo has a tiger - the big cat! Looks like Rani has conned her close friend Sabyasachi in the film! However, not many know that the ace designer is in charge of Rani’s costume design in the film which coincidentally means that he has conned himself in the film!

We spoke to Sabyasachi on this hilarious plagiarism play in the movie and he says, "It's impossible not to appreciate the humour behind this! I personally think it’s very flattering to be written in as Vimmy's con job. I think it’s no secret that my brand has created an entire subculture of copies across the country, and the fact that it’s being referenced in mainstream cinema further drives home the reality out there. And the fact that it's Rani doing it makes it even more special!"

Sabyasachi has chosen to design costumes for a film 9 years after his brilliance in 'Kahaani'. Ask him to reveal what was so special about 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' that made him want to be a part of the project and he says, "It has been a while! But this one wasn’t a professional decision as much as it was a personal one. Shaad and Rani had approached me back when they were making Bunty Aur Babli - 1, but at the time my calendar was packed and I just couldn’t commit to it. Aki Narula went on to do the costumes and they remain iconic!"

He adds, "But back then, I had promised Rani that if there was ever a sequel, I would design her looks—and I'm a man of my word. Having said that, Rani and I share an old friendship that runs much thicker than our professional lives, we're just two very like-minded Bengalis who have enjoyed each other's company beyond our disparate roles of star and designer. It’s always a pleasure to work with Rani, and it was no different this time around!"

Rani and Sabya share a deep friendship for years. Now that Rani is in her 25th year in cinema, Sabya sums up her journey in cinema by saying, "I call Rani my Duracell Bunny! Her boundless energy, enthusiasm, and can-do spirit is just so motivating. She constantly reinvents herself, defies convention, and is so open to evolving and growing as a person—be it as an actor, friend, or mother. She inspires me in so many ways! And now after watching her in Tattoo Waaliye, where she looks absolutely incredible, she’s making me run that extra mile on my treadmill."

Sabyasachi's creations for Vimmy has broken the internet. He reveals his intentions with Rani's looks by saying, "Vimmy is the small-town girl who is also a brilliant con artist, and she knows she’s the fashion queen of her town. She’s the quintessential fashion victim, but with a charm, confidence, and personality that can totally carry any look she wears."

He adds, "I love that we both collaborated very closely in creating her look, which is tacky and over-the-top but fun and approachable, at the same time. I love the irreverence and whimsicality of Vimmy’s fashion choices, it was pure joy to create these looks."

Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', which releases on November 19, is an out-and-out comedy that will pit two sets of con-artists called Bunty and Babli, from different generations, against each other! ]

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji play the OG Bunty Babli while Gully Boy hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi and the gorgeous debutant Sharvari, play the new Bunty Babli. It has been directed by Varun V. Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.