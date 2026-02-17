Rani Mukerji celebrates Mardaani 3 box office success: 'A female-led film getting love in theatres is healthy sign for industry'

Since its release, Mardaani 3 has minted over Rs 45 crore at the domestic box office. The Mardaani franchise is produced by Rani Mukerji's husband and prolific producer Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The actress reprises her role as a tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the threequel.

Rani Mukerji has said she is happy with the box office success of her latest movie Mardaani 3 and believes it will only push other filmmakers to make more such films. Mukerji, who reprised her role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, said Mardaani 3 is a film that inspires people and spreads awareness.

"It was important that the film gets love in theatres from audiences. I can’t express how happy I am to see the love that it is receiving in the third week of its release. To get this kind of love from audiences for a female-led film in this entire environment is a healthy thing for the industry. I think it will inspire other producers to bring out such stories. This film talks about women empowerment, women in uniform, I’ve to thank the people of India for their love and support and it’s because of this that we are able to celebrate the success of the film", the National Award-winning actress told the reporters at the film's success meet in Mumbai recently.

Since its release on January 30, Mardaani 3 has minted over Rs 45 crore at the domestic box office. It is the third installment of the crime thriller franchise after Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019). The threequel also features Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, Jisshu Sengupta, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Mikhail Yawalkar, and Naved Aslam in pivotal roles.

The Mardaani franchise is produced by Rani's husband and prolific producer Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. Mardaani was directed by veteran filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who passed away in 2023, while Mardaani 2 marked the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran. Mardaani 3 is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, also making his debut as a director.

Mukerji, who has completed 30 years in the film industry, said she is hoping to receive the same amount of love and support from fans and media in the coming three decades of her career. "I hope and pray that my films get love and support for another 30 years. I’ll keep doing films that will not only entertain but also inspire people," the 47-year-old actress concluded.

