Rani Mukerji buys plush new home in Mumbai worth over Rs 7 crore - details inside

After the news of Bollywood's rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, and India's two most sought after cricketers Hardik and Kunal Pandya moving into Rustomjee Paramount, it has come to light that cinema's favourite face Rani Mukherjee has bought a 4+3 BHK flat in the safe gated community which is slowly becoming a celebrity hub as it offers an unhampered view of the Arabian, an ultra-chic construction and prime location.

Reports state that this queen of Bollywood will move into a 22-storey 3545 sq ft 4+3 BHK apartment with an alluring sea view priced at Rs. 7.12 crore.

Along with the spacious and captivating apartment, Rani Mukherjee will get access to two car parks and unmatched residential amenities. The outdoor fitness station, artificial rock-climbing area and the stargazing deck, to name a few, will be the new B-town celebrity attraction spots.

Earlier, cricketer brothers Hardik and Krunal Pandya had bought a sprawling 3838 sq ft 4+4 BHK apartment to move in together. The property is valued at approximately Rs 28-30 crores.

The luxurious gated complex provides an unparalleled culture, community living and unobstructed views of the Arabian Sea in the stylish and much sought after neighbourhood of Bandra Khar and boasts of the best amenities for its residents. The complex is equipped with an outdoor fitness station, artificial rock climbing area as well as a star-gazing deck, making it a constant chill spot for celebs.

Now that you know, where the creme de la creme of B-town and the sporting world lives, it is safe to say - the neighbourhood of Bandra just got a little more star-studded!