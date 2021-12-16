Range Rover, diamond necklace, painting: Salman Khan, Ranbir, SRK gift expensive items to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Although Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding was a private affair with few Bollywood celebs in attendance, other actors made sure to offer their well wishes to the newlyweds in the form of presents. Katrina and Vicky were showered with expensive gifts from their industry colleagues just as they were about to go for their honeymoon. While there is no confirmation as of yet, we can tell you about some of the extravagant wedding gifts VicKat got.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are known to be close friends. Salman, in fact, is often credited with helping Katrina in establishing a career in Bollywood. The 'Dabangg' star is said to have given Katrina Kaif a brand new Range Rover car worth 3 crore rupees as a wedding present.

Ranbir Kapoor, who was once in a relationship with Katrina Kaif and worked with her in multiple films, did not attend the wedding in Rajasthan. He did, however, make sure to express his best wishes by giving her a 2.7 lakh rupee diamond necklace.

Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan have worked on a few films. The two are known to be close friends and have been spotted together on numerous occasions. In reality, Shah Rukh and Vicky Kaushal are considered to be pals. While King Khan was unable to attend Katrina and Vicky's wedding owing to personal obligations, he did present the newlyweds with a 1.5 lakh rupee artwork.

Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood's Greek God, is buddies with both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Vicky was given a new BMW G310 R bike worth 3 lakh rupees by the 'Super 30' actor, according to reports.

Alia Bhatt, who was once close friends with Katrina, presented the couple with a perfume basket worth lakhs of rupees.

Anushka Sharma, who starred alongside Katrina in films such as 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and 'Zero,' is said to have given her diamond earrings worth Rs 6 lakh.

Taapsee Pannu, Katrina Kaif's close friend, has also given Katrina Kaif a platinum bracelet.



On December 9, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in a dreamy wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort, Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in front of their family and friends. Before returning to Mumbai this week, the couple went on a short honeymoon to an undisclosed destination.