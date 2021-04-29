Randhir Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor is rushed to the hospital and admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Randhir got tested COVID-19 positive ahead of younger brother and late actor Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary. The actor is 74 years of age and was recently seen while heading to Kareena Kapoor Khan's house for Babita's birthday celebrations.

Dr Santosh Shetty, who is the CEO and Executive Director of the hospital in a statement confirmed the news. He said, "Veteran actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for COVID-19 Treatment last night. His condition remains stable."

The 74-year-old, who is the father of actors Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is married to Babita, has lately been in the news after Bombay High Court asked him and his sister Rima Jain to submit the divorce decree of their brother, late Rajiv Kapoor, in a property-related case.

On Wednesday, Randhir informed that he was trying to trace the divorce papers to produce in court, and has deputed a tracer for the job.

Speaking to IANS, Randhir said the divorce papers are needed to get probate made. "My brother is divorced. I have got to get the probate made. For that, I need his divorce papers. He used to stay in Pune and here. I can't find it and I am tracing it. I have put a tracer on it and people are working on it. I don't know where he has kept it. He is not here," Randhir informed.

(With inputs from IANS)