Randhir Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor become parents, says 'my brother would have been....'

File Photo

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, Randhir Kapoor remembered his brother Rishi Kapoor. He expressed how happy he is to become a grandfather and said Kapoors will be celebrating once Alia Bhatt comes back home from the hospital.

While speaking to News18, Randhir informed that both Alia and her baby are fine. He added, “It is a big day for all of us and my brother would have been really proud to become a grandfather again. I am sure his blessing are with the baby girl and the entire family.”

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shared this news by on social media and wrote, “in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!!”

Alia Bhatt proudly calls Karan Johar as her mentor, father figure and best friend. Even for Karan, Alia is family. The bond the two share is quite special and their fans love it. As Alia has been blessed with a baby girl, many celebs sent her wishes. But, of course, the special one had to be from her father figure Karan Johar!

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director took to Instagram and shared a picture from Alia and Ranbir's wedding along with a note. He wrote, "My heart is full of love.... Welcome to the world baby girl... you have so much love waiting for you..... I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!"Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier, while speaking to Etimes, Randhir Kapoor remembered his late brothers and said, "I don't know what's happening. I was equally close to Rishi and Rajiv. I have lost four people from my family--my mother Krishna Kapoor (October 2018), eldest sister Ritu (January 14, 2020), Rishi and now Rajiv. These four were my central core, with whom I did most of my talking."

When asked how was he coping with the loss of his brother, Randhir Kapoor said, "Do I have any option? What can I do? What has to happen will happen."