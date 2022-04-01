Randhir Kapoor denies suffering from dementia, says 'Ranbir Kapoor is entitled to say what he wants'

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor is in the early stage of dementia, his nephew actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed recently. However, in a recent interaction with Etimes, the veteran star has denied suffering from the medical condition.

In his interaction with the portal, Randhir Kapoor said, "Aisa kuch nahi hua. Not at all. I am perfectly fine. I just had COVID sometime ago (in April last year)."

When questioned about his nephew Ranbir Kapoor's statement, Randhir Kapoor told ETimes that it is his wish. He added that Ranbir is entitled to say anything he wants. "Ranbir ki marzi (Ranbir's wish), he is entitled to say what he wants. I never said that. I am alright."

Randhir even revealed that he had just returned from Goa with Rahul Rawail. He added that the two were there to attend the Goa festival.

Days ago, in an interview with NDTV, speaking about Randhir Kapoor's reaction to his late brother Rishi Kapoor's swansong, Ranbir said when Randhir saw the film, his instant reaction was to call Rishi. "I remember when my entire family saw it, my father's elder brother, my uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, came to me after the film and said, 'Tell dad that he was amazing in this film, and where is he, let's call him,'" Ranbir said.

"Art crosses boundaries of medical conditions, issues, conflicts and a good piece of storytelling is what stands tall. 'Sharmaji Namkeen' really embodies that," he added.

Rishi passed away at the age of 67 in April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

Randhir, the eldest son of Raj Kapoor, lost both his brothers, Rishi and Rajiv, in a span of ten months. Rajiv passed away aged 58 in February, last year. The veteran's sister, Ritu Nanda, also passed away in 2020.

After Rishi's passing away, the makers had contemplated getting Ranbir on board to finish the film using VFX. The role was eventually played by actor Paresh Rawal.

(With inputs from PTI)