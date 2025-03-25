According to a source, the makers were keen on casting Randeep Hooda for the role of Ranatunga, and he while had initial reservations about taking up the role, the actor eventually accepted it despite knowing that he wouldn't be playing a Jaat character.

The trailer of Sunny Deol's upcoming film Jaat was released on Monday and has, since then, left fans impressed with its gripping visuals, intense action, and powerhouse performances. One of the standout performances from the trailer is that of Randeep Hooda who has intrigued audiences with his portrayal of the menacing villain. But, do you know Randeep Hooda was initially reluctant to play the villain, Ranatunga, opposite Sunny Deol in Jaat?

"When the producers approached Randeep for the role of Ranatunga, he was intrigued by the challenge but he also had his reservations and wasn’t sure of taking that leap. But seeing the enthusiasm of the director, Gopichand Malineni during the narration of the screen and play the lead villain to Sunny Deol whom he greatly admires was the main reason that made him say yes," the source was quoted as saying.

With Jaat promising high-octane action, a gripping narrative, and powerful performances, fans are eagerly waiting to see Randeep Hooda on the big screen with his larger-than-life aura and screen presence.

Jaat marks the first onscreen pairing of Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, with the latter playing the antagonist. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on April 10, 2025.

