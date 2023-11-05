Randeep Hooda to tie the knot with girlfriend Lin Laishram in November, details inside

Randeep Hooda is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram in November.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is all set to marry his girlfriend Lin Laishram in November this year in a private ceremony. As per the reports, they will get married in Mumbai at the end of this month.

As per the Bombay Times report, Randeep and Lin will get married to each other in a private ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members. The actor will announce his wedding with model and businessman Lin once it is done.

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Randeep Hooda said that he felt completely shattered and cheated after the Battle of Saragarhi wasn’t released. The actor revealed that though the audience didn’t get to see the movie, he played the role of Ishar Singh as he gave 3 years to the project. He revealed that he did Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth during that time and is happy that though he wanted to turn down the movie for Battle of Saragarhi, he didn’t.

The actor told the entertainment portal, “I went through a big stage of depression.” The actor added, “I was quite affected by it. My parents won’t leave me alone. To escape from them, I would bolt into my room, fearing that someone would cut my beard. Then I decided I won’t let this happen to me ever again.”

Battle Of Saragarhi was announced in 2016, however, the movie didn’t get released. In 2019, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari hit the theatres which was based on the same incident.