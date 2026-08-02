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Randeep Hooda serves langar to flood-affected people in Assam, urges fans to step forward: 'It's our duty to help our fellow human beings'

Randeep Hooda, along with an NGO, visited Assam's Sivasagar district, provided relief to the flood-affected people, and asked people to step forward and contribute.

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ANI

Updated : Aug 02, 2026, 03:12 PM IST | Edited by : ANI

Randeep Hooda serves langar to flood-affected people in Assam, urges fans to step forward: 'It's our duty to help our fellow human beings'
Randeep Hooda serving langar (Image source: ANI)
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Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda participated in a food relief distribution programme organised by Global Sikhs in Assam’s Sivasagar district. He distributed rations and other essential supplies to the flood-affected population of Sivasagar.

The actor also visited the Gurudwara Sahib in Sivasagar and offered his prayers for the well-being of people in flood-affected Assam. He participated in the relief efforts with the NGO. Hooda urged the public to contribute in any way possible, whether through direct involvement, prayer, or financial support to relief organisations helping the flood-affected population in Assam.

While serving food through langar, Randeep Hooda said, “This is the Sivasagar district, and many affected families have come here from the surrounding areas. We have food and shelter for them, and we have been doing this every day for the last seven days. Humanity is above everything else.” He further added that as human beings, it is our duty to help fellow humans during difficult times.

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About the further relief efforts, the Savarkar actor said, "The team has already done a lot of research on what they need; mostly people need immediate relief in everyday amenities and you know, food and things like a place to sleep, a mattress, a tarpaulin, you know, basic household toiletry items and stuff. So, we are making kits, and we'll be distributing it to whoever needs them, and our team is also out there looking for people who have not received help yet, so we are trying to do that as well."

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According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 82 people have lost their lives in floods in the state so far. Earlier on Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to industrialist Gautam Adani for contributing Rs 11 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by floods in the state.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut- Hrithik Roshan's feud reignited: Actress remarks on his love life with Saba Azad, advises not to 'tease a woman' for THIS reason

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