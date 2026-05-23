Randeep Hooda says he rejected Aurangzeb role in Chhaava due to ‘so much Hindu-Muslim thing'

Randeep Hooda has revealed that he declined the role of Aurangzeb in Chhaava, which later went to Akshaye Khanna, citing personal and professional reasons at the time.

Actor Randeep Hooda has opened up about a major casting decision he chose to walk away from — the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the historical drama Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal.

The role eventually went to Akshaye Khanna, whose performance was widely appreciated after the film’s release.

Speaking in an interview, Randeep explained that he was not in the right headspace when filmmaker Laxman Utekar approached him for the project. He said he had just finished a physically demanding phase after wrapping up Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and was dealing with personal and professional pressures at the time.

He further shared that he had undergone a drastic physical transformation for his previous role and was also navigating a difficult period involving legal matters, which made him step back from taking on another intense historical character.

Despite turning it down, Randeep clarified that his decision had nothing to do with the film’s content or team, adding that he holds respect for the director and the project.

On the personal side, Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram welcomed their daughter earlier this year, whom they named Nyomica Hooda.

Professionally, the actor was recently seen in Inspector Avinash Season 2, which premiered on JioHotstar and continues its gritty 1990s Uttar Pradesh storyline with a strong ensemble cast.