Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat congratulate Aman Sehrawat for winning bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Aman Sehrawat has defeated PV Sindhu's record and become the youngest Indian to win an individual Olympic medal after winning the bronze medal in wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to win the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Friday, August 9. In his debut Olympic Games, the 21-year-old Indian wrestler clinched a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's wrestler and brought India's sixth medal at the Olympics 2024.

With his victory, Aman Sehrawat has also become the youngest Indian to win an individual Olympic medal. At 21 years and 24 days, he has defeated PV Sindhu's record, who had won the silver medal in the badminton women's singles at the 2016 Rio Olympics when she was 21 years, 1 month, and 14 days old. India has now won five bronze and one silver at the Paris Olympics.

Celebrating Aman's victory, Riteish Deshmukh shared the photo from the wrestler's bronze medal match and wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account, "Congratulations #AmanSehrawat !!! Another Bronze Medal for India!!."

Congratulations #AmanSehrawat !!! Another Bronze Medal for India !! pic.twitter.com/PKASCDx9VB — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 9, 2024

Randeep Hooda, who hails from the same state as Aman - Haryana, shared his photos after his victory, and wrote on his X account, "Finally पहलवान #AmanSehrawat !! कसूता गेम!! First and only medal in #wrestling #Bronze Youngest Individual medalist." Kasuta means Beautiful in Haryanvi.

Pulkit Samrat shared the announcemnt post (from another news portal) of Aman Sehrawat's victory on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Congratulation @amansehrawat057."





Aman Sehrawat has now become the seventh Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal after KD Jadhav (bronze at the 1952 Olympics), Sushil Kumar (bronze at the 2018 Olympics and silver at the 2012 Olympics), Yogeshwar Dutt (bronze at the 2012 Olympics), Sakshi Malik (bronze at the 2016 Olympics), Ravi Dahiya (silver at the 2020 Olympics), and Bajrang Punia (bronze at the 2020 Olympics). Thus, India has been consecutively winning a medal in wrestling at the Olympics since 2008.

