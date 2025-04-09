Randeep Hooda will be seen as an antagonist in the upcoming action thriller Jaat, which stars Sunny Deol in the leading role.

Randeep Hooda, whose upcoming starrer Jaat is set to hit the big screen on April 10, says Sunny Deol is soft spoken in real life but transforms when the cameras roll. Hooda, who promoted the film alongside Deol and co-star Vineet Kumar Singh at an event in Delhi, said he has always been a fan of the Gadar star.

"We started making our muscles by looking at paaji. I would place a poster of him in the cupboard, started doing bench press because of him. After looking up to him for so many years, getting an opportunity to work with him was very good. He is nothing like he looks on screen, let me reveal a secret about him. He is very easy going an soft spoken, but when he faces the camera, inme mata aajati hai", Randeep quipped.

Hooda, known for films such as Murder 3, Highway, and Sarabjit, said he usually does a lot of preparation, but his role didn't require it this time. "All it required me was to be there, get the hair and makeup done and remain in my attitude, so it didn't require much preparation. But the character came out equally good. The director thought of this character really well and I just followed him," he said.

Singh, who most recently appeared in Chhaava, said it's the first time for him to essay a negative character. "My role in Jaat is what I have never done before. I am doing a negative role for the first time and I hope you will like it," he told reporters.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers.

