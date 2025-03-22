Randeep Hooda has now finally returned to horseback riding after more than two years of recovery following months of medical treatment and dedicated rehabilitation.

Headlined and helmed by Randeep Hooda in his directorial debut, the 2024 film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is based on the life of one of India's most controversial revolutionaries and political figures Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. On the first anniversary of the film's release on Saturday, March 22, Randeep took to his Instagram, shared some BTS photos and videos, and wrote, "3 years ago, I embarked on an unforgettable journey with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which released on this day last year, a film that changed me in ways I never imagined. From co-writing, directing, producing, to playing the role of Veer Savarkar, it was a labor of love, passion, and sacrifice."

The Love Aaj Kal actor also revealed that he had shot the film with a fractured knee after suffering a major-horse riding injury just before he began filming Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. "The physical pain of shooting with a fractured knee, the emotional highs and lows, and the grueling weight loss journey all shaped this experience. Yet, what truly made it special was the immense love and support I received from my friends, cast, and crew—who stood by me, even when I was a ‘hangry’ director. This film has been more than just a project; it’s been life-changing. Thank you to every single person who believed in me, and to the audience for embracing this story with open hearts. Forever grateful for this chapter in my life", he added.

Randeep has now finally returned to horseback riding after more than two years of recovery. The injury, which occurred when the film was initially shelved due to financial constraints, left him with multiple ligament tears in his knee, requiring extensive rehabilitation. The actor, who underwent a drastic physical transformation for the film, had lost excessive weight for the role, which led to a dangerous fall while on horseback. The impact was severe - he passed out and broke all the ligaments in his knee. Despite these setbacks, Hooda refused to give up on the film. He went on to complete Swatantrya Veer Savarkar using his own money, filming intense sequences with knee braces on, and even running in certain scenes - further aggravating his injury.

Following months of medical treatment and dedicated rehabilitation at Kokilaben Hospital, Randeep has now regained enough strength to return to one of his greatest passions - horse riding. A seasoned equestrian, the Highway actor has been deeply involved in polo and show jumping for years and has won numerous national-level medals.