Randeep Hooda pens emotional note after he performs last rites of Sarabjit's sister Dalbir Kaur

After performing the last rite of Sarabjit’s sister Dalbir Kaur and fulfilling his promise, Randeep Hooda penned a long emotional note on Instagram. He also shared a photo in which he can be seen hugging Dalbir Kaur.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “ ‘ghar zaroor aana’ was the last thing she said. I went, only she had left. Not in the wildest dream could one imagine that Dalbir Kaur ji would leave us so soon. A fighter, child-like, sharp, and devoted to all that she touched. She fought a system, a country, it’s people and her own to try save her beloved brother Sarbjit. I was so fortunate to have her love and blessings and never to be missed Rakhi in this life time.”

He added, “Ironically the last time we met was when I was shooting in the fields of Punjab where we had created an Indo-Pak border. It was a chilly and foggy late November night but she didn’t care about all that. She was happy we were on the same side of the border. “Khush raho, Jug Jugg Jeeyo”she often ended most conversations with. I do feel truly blessed indeed. There just wasn’t enough time Dalbir ji. I love you, I miss you and I shall always cherish your love and blessings. Om Shanti”

For the unversed, Dalbir Kaur, who was the sister of Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh jailed in Pakistan, died at the age of 67 on June 26. She took her last breath in a private hospital in Amritsar, Punjab, where she was brought in after she complained of chest pain and shortness of breath.

Dalbir had been suffering from a lung infection for the past year, said Poonam, Sarabjit Singh's daughter. When she was admitted to the hospital, doctors described her condition as severe, and she was transferred to the ICU, where she was put on a ventilator after a few minutes.

Dalbir Kaur was the sister of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian national who was imprisoned in Pakistan and was later killed by inmates inside the jail in 2013. Kaur had led a life of struggle and heartbreak after she singlehandedly fought for justice for her brother, who was trapped in Pakistan’s jail.