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Randeep Hooda on winning Best Debut Director National Award, says Swatantrya Veer Savarkar asked 'more of me than anything'

Randeep Hooda on winning Best Debut Director National Award

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Randeep Hooda on winning Best Debut Director National Award, says Swatantrya Veer Savarkar asked 'more of me than anything'

Randeep Hooda penned an emotional note for bagging his first National Award for his debut directorial, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

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Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 09:58 AM IST | Edited by : ANI

Randeep Hooda on winning Best Debut Director National Award, says Swatantrya Veer Savarkar asked 'more of me than anything'
Randeep Hooda (Image source: Twitter)
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Actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda has won the Best Debut Director award for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' at the 72nd National Film Awards. Reacting to the honour, Hooda said he was still processing the recognition, describing the film as the most demanding project of his career.

Randeep Hooda on winning Best Debut Director National Award

"Being announced as the winner of the National Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantryaveer Savarkar is a moment I'm still trying to process. This film asked more of me than anything I've ever done. The journey of this film was filled with challenges at every juncture, but I'm glad we saw it through and overcame each of those. And despite that, somehow we kept finding the strength to move forward. As an actor, co-writer and first-time director, I gave this film everything I had because I felt an immense responsibility towards telling Veer Savarkar's story with sincerity and honesty," Hooda said in a press statement.

Randeep Hooda hopes younger generation to discover Veer Savarkar's legacy

He added, "Whatever we endured while making this film is insignificant compared to the life he lived and the sacrifices he made. I'm deeply grateful to my entire team for believing in this dream and standing by it through every high and low. This recognition belongs to all of us, and I hope it inspires more people, especially the younger generation, to discover and reflect on Veer Savarkar's legacy." The film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' showcased the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Along with Hooda, the movie also featured Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan admits winning National Award is a dream he 'carried for years', Yami Gautam gets emotional: 'For 14 years, I have tried to...'

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences--amounting to 50 years of imprisonment in the infamous 'Kala Pani' (Cellular Jail) in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 1911 for his resistance against British policies. He passed away on February 26, 1966. The film was honoured with the Best Debut Director at the 72nd National Film Awards, which recognise excellence in Indian cinema across feature films, non- feature films and writing on cinema.

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