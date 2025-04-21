In is meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Randeep Hooda was joined by his mother Asha Hooda and sister Dr. Anjali Hooda, who expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to connect with the nation’s leader.

Randeep Hooda recently met with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi, accompanied by his mother, Asha Hooda, and sister, Dr Anjali Hooda. The meeting served as a heartfelt exchange on the evolution of Indian cinema and the power of storytelling to shape cultural and national identity. The actor-director shared the photos from their meeting on his Instagram on Monday, April 21. He mentioned that the Prime Minister's pat on the back was a great encouragement to continue doing good work in their respective fields and contributing to the nation's growth.

Along with the pictures, the Highway actor wrote, "It was a great honour and a privilege to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. His insight, wisdom, and thoughts on the future of our great country are always so inspiring. His pat on the back is a great encouragement to keep doing good work in our respective fields and contributing to the growth of our nation."

During the meeting, Randeep Hooda and Prime Minister Modi discussed the global rise of Indian cinema and the power of authentic storytelling. "We spoke about the global rise of Indian cinema, the power of authentic storytelling, and the government's visionary new OTT platform - WAVES - set to amplify Indian voices on the world stage", he further added.

Calling it a proud moment for his family, Hooda concluded, "It was also a proud family moment to be joined by my mother, Asha Hooda and sister, Dr. Anjali Hooda, who also exchanged thoughts with the PM on his initiatives of anti obesity drive and holistic wellness." The family was deeply moved by the Prime Minister’s receptiveness and encouragement for the arts and regional welfare.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep Hooda was recently seen in the action drama Jaat, headlined by Sunny Deol. The actor has been receiving enormous praise for his antagonist role as Ranatunga. The film, which released in the cinemas on April 10, has been directed by the Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni in his Bollywood debut.

