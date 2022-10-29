Search icon
Randeep Hooda makes his relationship with Lin Laishram Instagram official?

Randeep Hooda shared photos from his Diwali celebrations on Instagram, some of which included his rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Recently, Randeep Hooda shared photos from his Diwali celebrations on Instagram, some of which included his rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram. The pair smiled while holding diyas in their hands, and they looked stunning. Lin, an actor and jeweller, also posted lovely images from the Diwali celebrations on her social media pages. With diyas in hand, Randeep's parents likewise struck a similar pose. 

Om Shanti Om and Mary Kom are two movies in which Lin has appeared. The actor made her Instagram debut in 2021 when Randeep wished her a happy birthday and shared a cute photo. 

He wrote in the caption, “Keep smiling in the sun.. always  Happy Birthday @linlaishram.”   

Randeep had a relationship with the actor Neetu Chandra before Lin. After dating for a few years, they split up. 

Talking to Mid-day he had said, “Sometimes you have to make sacrifices for a bigger goal. It is not the end of the road for me and I may find solace again in my personal relationships. Right now my life consists of only my make-up, sets and characters.” 

Neetu had opened up and told Spotboye, “See, when you’re in a relationship, you cannot just talk about the whole relationship because there’s another person involved. I have to say this on record that a lot of seriousness for my profession as an actor has come from him. It’s been a chapter of my life. I’m thankful and happy also at the same time that I’m out of it and doing other things. But, I have high respect for him and it won’t go which is fine.” 

Also read: Randeep Hooda shares picture from hospital, says 'kuch yaad kyu nahi aa raha'

Randeep Hooda, who was most recently seen in the television show Streets: The Final Chapter, is working on a number of projects. It has titles like CAT, Anari is Back, and Kick 2, among others. 

