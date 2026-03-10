Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome baby girl on his father's birthday, share first glimpse: 'A little girl and a lifetime of love'

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The newborn shares her birthday with Randeep's father, Ranbir Hooda; turning the occasion into a double celebration for the Hooda household.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, marking a deeply special and joyous moment for the couple and their families. The baby is healthy and both the mother and daughter are doing well. The couple shared the news on social media, revealing that their daughter arrived on a day that already held immense significance for the family. The newborn shares her birthday with Randeep's father, Ranbir Hooda; turning the occasion into a double celebration for the Hooda household.

Sharing the first glimpse of their newborn daughter, Randeep and Lin wrote in a joint Instagram post, “दादा अर पोती नै जन्मदिन की घणिए बधाई! Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love."

The arrival of the baby girl has brought immense happiness to both families, making the day particularly emotional and memorable as three generations of the family now share a milestone moment together. With the newborn granddaughter arriving on the same day as her grandfather’s birthday, the day has taken on even greater meaning for the family.

Randeep and Lin married in an intimate and culturally rich Manipuri ceremony in 2023. The couple announced their first pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary on November 29 last year. They fell in love with each other while learning acting at Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley, lived together during the Covid-19 lockdown, and made their relationship official in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hooda was last seen in the 2025 action thriller Jaat. The film was headlined by Sunny Deol and Randeep played the antagonist Ranatunga. Laishram has also appeared in a few movies including Axone, Rangoon, and Mary Kom. She was last seen in the 2023 suspense thriller Jaane Jaan, which also featured Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma.

