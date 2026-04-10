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Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram name their baby girl Nyomica Hooda, know its meaning, importance

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Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram name their baby girl Nyomica Hooda, know its meaning, importance

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram named their baby girl Nyomica Hooda. Know its meaning, its significance.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 12:41 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram name their baby girl Nyomica Hooda, know its meaning, importance
Lin Laishram holding Nyomica Hooda
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On Friday, actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, actress Lin Laishram, announced that they have named their newborn baby girl Nyomica Hooda. As Nyomica turns one month old, Randeep and Lin issued a joint statement: "Naming our daughter has been an incredibly special and emotional moment for us."

They said that 'Nyomica' felt just right the moment they heard it. "This past month has been life-changing in the most wonderful way, and we're soaking in every moment of this new journey as parents," they added.

Nyomica: What's the meaning, significance of the name? 

As Randeep Hooda explained, Nyomica stands for: 'Divine grace, freedom, limitless like the sky'. The possible linguistic roots decode Nyomica as Neo (Suffixes used in names, symbolising shine or layers).

Who named Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's baby girl?

The couple took to social media to announce the name. They shared a video clip featuring a voice note as they referred to their little nugget as "Nyomica". As per a statement, the name was lovingly chosen by Randeep's sister, Anjali Hooda, making it a special family gesture.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcome a baby girl

It was on March 10 that the couple welcomed their baby girl. Sharing the exciting news on social media, Randeep revealed that their daughter arrived on a day that already held a lot of significance for the family.
"Happy Birthday to grandfather and the granddaughter..Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly, Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love. (sic)," The actor wrote on his official Instagram handle.

Randeep also uploaded a picture of his dad, lovingly holding the latest addition to the family in his arms.
Randeep and Lin announced their first pregnancy on social media in November last year on their second wedding anniversary. They wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way (Tiger Face, red heart and infinity emojis)."

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