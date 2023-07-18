Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram join Khalsa Aid to help flood victims in Haryana, distribute food, water and other essentials

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram was seen helping the flood victims with food and other essentials. The video of the same is going viral on social media.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram joined Khalsa Aid to help flood victims in Haryana. They distributed food, water and other essentials to the people who are suffering because of floods.

Sharing the video of the same, Randeep Hooda wrote, “Seva, urging others to come out and join hands in helping each-other.” In the clip, he can be seen wearing a saffron cloth on his head and distributing food oil, food, water. Social media users have praised the actor for helping the victims. One of them wrote, “Only good intentions and no show off! True human!” The second one said, “1 hi to Dil hai randeep bhai kitni baar jeeto ge.”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Randeep Hooda is all set to essay the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in his upcoming movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The actor went through a rigorous transformation and shocked the audience with his look.

After the teaser of the film was released, producer Anand Pandit revealed some surprising details about Randeep Hooda’s insane transformation. In an interview with ETimes, he said, “When he came to my office with Sandeep Singh, he was 86 kg. He was so involved in the character and to date that to essay it on screen. He said that he won't leave any stone unturned. He had only 1 khajoor (date) and 1 glass of milk for 4 months until the shooting got over."

Not just this, Randeep Hooda also shaved his hair at the exact same place where Savarkar had a bald patch and the producer also stated that he didn’t take the help of any prosthetics. In the teaser, Randeep Hooda aced the look of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and his body language. Speaking at the trailer launch, Randeep Hooda said, “Savarkar led an incredible life, and as I learned more about him while researching for my film, I have come to admire him tremendously. So it gives me immense pleasure to share a sneak peek into our film on his 140th birthday.”