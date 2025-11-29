Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram announce their first pregnancy on second wedding anniversary: 'A little wild one on the way'

DGCA's BIG move amid Airbus software update alert, grounds THESE aircrafts
BOLLYWOOD
On their second wedding anniversary, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have announced that they are expecting their first child.
Randeep Hooda and his wife, actor-entrepreneur Lin Laishram, shared a heartwarming surprise with the world on Saturday as they announced that they are expecting their first child. The announcement came on a deeply meaningful date for the couple, November 29, which also marks their second wedding anniversary.
The couple revealed the news through a special social media post featuring their photo and a caption that read, "Two years of love, adventure, and now...a little wild one on the way." The duo announced calling this moment the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives. Soon, their post was filled with congratulatory wishes for their anniversary and pregnancy.
Randeep and Lin, who married in an intimate and culturally rich Manipuri ceremony in 2023, have openly spoken about their shared values, love for nature, and commitment to a grounded life. They fell in love with each other while learning acting at Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley, lived together during the Covid-19 lockdown, and made their relationship official in 2022.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hooda was last seen in the 2025 action thriller Jaat, where he played the antagonist Ranatunga. The film, which was helmed by the Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni in his Bollywood debut, featured Sunny Deol in the titular character. Jaat was a commercial success and its sequel Jaat 2 has also been announced.
On the other hand, Laishram has also appeared in a few movies including Axone, Rangoon, and Mary Kom. She was last seen in the 2023 suspense thriller Jaane Jaan, which was a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial, adapted from the popular Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, was headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma.
