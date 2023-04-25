Randeep Hooda's leaked photo wearing prisoner's clothes with neck shackle from Swatantra Veer Savarkar sets goes viral

Randeep Hooda on sets of Swatantra Veer Savarkar/IANS

Randeep Hooda, who is known for effortlessly slipping into his characters, will soon be seen in the upcoming film Swatantra Veer Savarkar in which he essays the titular role. The actor is also doing the duties of a director, writer, and producer for the first time on the biopic of the politician and activist.

Recently, a picture of Randeep in his character's look from the sets got leaked. The picture shows him wearing the clothes of a prisoner with a neck shackle, light stubble, and short hair. The actor has lost a whopping 22 kgs while prepping for the role and weighed 68 kgs. However, he suffered an injury that caused him to gain weight, and he is now at 71 kgs and is working out his way to shed the extra weight to get it right for the part.

The actor, who made his debut in Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding in 2001, endured knee ailments for years in a row, which caused the project to be delayed, but he has persevered against all odds and has now returned to the sets of It took him a few months to get back in action post the injury, but he is in no mood to slow down.





(Photo credit: IANS)

Apart from Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda will also be seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely this year. A social comedy based on India's obsession with fair skin, the film pairs him with Ileana D'Cruz for the first time. The Balwinder Singh Janjua directorial was premiered at the International Film Festival of India last year in November.



READ | Shah Rukh Khan romances Nayanthara atop boat in leaked clip from set of Atlee's Jawan, watch viral video