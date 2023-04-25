Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Randeep Hooda's leaked photo wearing prisoner's clothes with neck shackle from Swatantra Veer Savarkar sets goes viral

The leaked photo from the sets of Swatantra Veer Savarkar shows Randeep Hooda wearing the clothes of a prisoner with a neck shackle, light stubble, and short hair.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

Randeep Hooda's leaked photo wearing prisoner's clothes with neck shackle from Swatantra Veer Savarkar sets goes viral
Randeep Hooda on sets of Swatantra Veer Savarkar/IANS

Randeep Hooda, who is known for effortlessly slipping into his characters, will soon be seen in the upcoming film Swatantra Veer Savarkar in which he essays the titular role. The actor is also doing the duties of a director, writer, and producer for the first time on the biopic of the politician and activist.

Recently, a picture of Randeep in his character's look from the sets got leaked. The picture shows him wearing the clothes of a prisoner with a neck shackle, light stubble, and short hair. The actor has lost a whopping 22 kgs while prepping for the role and weighed 68 kgs. However, he suffered an injury that caused him to gain weight, and he is now at 71 kgs and is working out his way to shed the extra weight to get it right for the part.

The actor, who made his debut in Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding in 2001, endured knee ailments for years in a row, which caused the project to be delayed, but he has persevered against all odds and has now returned to the sets of It took him a few months to get back in action post the injury, but he is in no mood to slow down.

Randeep
(Photo credit: IANS)

Apart from Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda will also be seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely this year. A social comedy based on India's obsession with fair skin, the film pairs him with Ileana D'Cruz for the first time. The Balwinder Singh Janjua directorial was premiered at the International Film Festival of India last year in November.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan romances Nayanthara atop boat in leaked clip from set of Atlee's Jawan, watch viral video

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know
From Shah Rukh Khan's RaOne to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, five times Bollywood used blue palette perfectly
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Ananya Panday stuns in blue saree at cousin Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, see baraat photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.