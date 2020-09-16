Randeep Hooda is 'grateful' as he resumes work for Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai'

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has resumed work on Salman Khan starrer Rade Your Most Wanted Bhai amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor, on Wednesday, took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself recording at a dubbing studio. Expressing his joy at being back to work, he wrote, "Grateful to be back at work. #Radhe."

Fans on Twitter cannot seem to contain their excitement as one fan pointed out each time Randeep collaborated with Salman Khan, who plays the titular role in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the film was a success. "Salman+ Randeep, Kick-Super hit, Sultan-blockbuster, Radhe-All time blockbuster," the user wrote. While the other wrote, "the star is back....shine bright."

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff, and was scheduled to release on Eid this year. However, that could not happen as theatres across the country were shut due to the pandemic. Reports suggest that it is now eyeing a Diwali release, but there is no confirmation, as theatres remain shut.

On the work front, Randeep recently collaborated with Chris Hemsworth for Netflix film Extraction. Earlier, Chris had also opened up to PTI to discuss his experience of shooting in India and collaborating with Randeep. He had said, "With Randeep, it’s wonderful. Our first introduction was… We had three weeks of fighting each other and we both had our fair share of cuts and bruises. And a couple of times I nicked him, but it was by accident and I felt very embarrassed. He (Randeep) wasn’t angry at me. He has been great to work with. And then we’ve had little moments of quiet dialogue."

Extraction was based on Tyler Rake, played by Chris, a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career. The film released on April 24.