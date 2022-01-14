Randeep Hooda celebrates Lohri 2022 with his 'Sanskari dog'- See pics

Apart from giving excellent performances, Randeep Hooda has a soft corner for animals, and he loves hanging with them. Randeep's pet dog Bambi is his best friend, and he celebrated the Lohri night with him. The actor shared a few pictures from his celebration on social media, and in the picture, a joyful Bambi is celebrating the bonfire with Hooda. These pictures will instantly put a smile on your face. The actor shared the picture with the caption, "Stay Home Lohri & Sankranti celebrations with my Sanskari Bambi. Happy Happy Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Bihu, Uttarayan and many many more!!"

Take a look at Randeep's pictures

Last year Randeep and his 'Sanskari dog' made news when Bambi was paying respect to Lord Ganesha with the actor. A proud Randeep posted the picture with the caption, "Sanskari dog alert!"

Here's Randeep with Bambi

Last year, Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra expressed his gratitude towards Randeep Hooda. The 23-year old boy from Panipat, Haryana has suddenly become an overnight superstar after his historic gold medal win in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. After his win, he had been on a spree of giving interviews, attending various ceremonies and revealing many things, which most people didn't know about him before. In an interview, Neeraj Chopra expressed his love for the Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda saying that he has seen many of his films. He particularly talked about the film 'Laal Rang' where Randeep Hooda, also from Harayan played a Haryanvi character and according to Chopra he got the authentic Haryanvi accent in the film.

Randeep was last seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' as the antagonist Rana, and he will soon be in making his debut on the web with 'Inspector Avinash.'

