Randeep Hooda announces wedding date with longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram: ‘A date with destiny’

Randeep Hooda shares details of his wedding with longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram on social media.

After being in a relationship for a long time, Randeep Hooda is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Lin Laishram in Manipur. The actor shared the details of his wedding and reception on social media with fans. The couple is all set to have a mythological-themed wedding and have shared the 'exciting news' with fans.

On Saturday, Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram and shared a picture with details about his wedding with his girlfriend Lin Laishram. Sharing the pic, the actor wrote, “we have exciting news.” In his post, the actor shared that he is going to tie the knot on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur and the couple will host a reception for their industry friends in Mumbai.

The post shared by the actor read, “A date with destiny. 29.11.2023 Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th Of November 2023, in Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In Love and Light LIN & RANDEEP.”

Earlier, a source told Hindustan Times that the couple is having a mythological-themed wedding and said, “The wedding will only be attended by family members and close friends. After the wedding, they will be hosting a reception for their industry friends and everyone close to them in Mumbai. However, the date for the reception is not yet decided. Randeep is a private person who doesn’t want the media's attention for the wedding. And that is one of the reasons he is going to Manipur to get married. Another big reason is because he wants to start the new chapter of his life at a place where his lady love is.”

The two never spoke publically about their relationship, but they hinted at it by posting several pictures and videos on social media. The couple also celebrated Diwali together and shared a picture from their celebrations to wish the fans. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda will be next seen in the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar wherein he will be essaying the role of an Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

