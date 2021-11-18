Ranbir-Shraddha’s next to release on Republic Day 2023, will clash with Hrithik-Deepika’s ‘Fighter’



Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s next untitled film will release on January 26, 2023. Luv Ranjan, who is known for his collaboration with Kartik Aaryan in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, its sequel, and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, is directing this film.

Luv Films, the banner behind the film, announced the release date with the statement that read, “Luv Ranjan’s untitled next featuring #RanbirKapoor and @ShraddhaKapoor to release in cinemas on Republic Day, 26th January, 2023! Produced by @luv_ranjan & @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar and #BhushanKumar. Also starring #DimpleKapadia & @BoneyKapoor.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s next release is a period action drama ‘Shamshera’ that will hit the theatres on March 18, 2022. His upcoming projects also include Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’. Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen playing the role of Naagin in Vishal Furia’s film.

The Luv Ranjan film will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Fighter’ which was earlier scheduled to release in 2022. The film is touted to be India's first aerial action franchise. It is directed by Siddharth Anand who shifted his gears to action with ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘War’ before helming romantic comedies such as ‘Salaam Namaste’ and ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ in the past. ‘Fighter’ was earlier scheduled to release on 30th September, 2022.

In August, Viacom18 Studio shifted the release date to Republic Day, 2023. The tweet read, “#FighterInTheatres. On #RepublicDay 2023, get ready to experience India’s first aerial action franchise #Fighter starring @iHrithik and @deepikapadukone.”

As the theaters have now become operational across India, film producers are locking the best release dates for their films with multiple announcements being made each week. Republic 2023 will definitely see an interesting clash between these two biggies.