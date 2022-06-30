Ranbir Kapoor wishes to get number 8 tattooed with wife Alia Bhatt, know why

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the biggest newsmakers of the year. At first, their wedding won the masses' attention. Earlier this week, Alia surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy, and the duo's fans are now waiting for Jr Kapoor. Both Ranbir and Alia are setting high couple goals, as they complement, understand, and adore each other.

Ranbir has a fondness for the number '8,' and even Alia is in-sync with Ranbir's choice. While promoting his upcoming actioner Shamshera, Kapoor shared his logic behind liking the number. During an interview with Mashable India, Ranbir added, "Well, there's no reason like there's no superstition attached to it, my mother's birthday is on eight (July) and it's just a number that I connected with you know I like the way it looks, it looks like an infinity."

Kapoor further added that he has tried to include his special number in every possible way. "All my cars are number eight, my football jersey is number eight and I just like something about the number and I am fortunate that even Alia loves that number." Kapoor further added that he and Alia have planned to get a tattoo of the number. "Both of us are also contemplating getting an eight-number tattoo at some point in our life, we're still talking about we haven't decided yet.”

On the work front, Ranbir will soon be seen in the actioner Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor. The film will release on July 22. Then in September, Kapoor will bring his much-awaited epic-adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. On the other side, Alia was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. Currently, she is shooting for her Hollywood debut project in London with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.