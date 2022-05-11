Ranbir Kapoor winks at fan after she says 'I love you', video goes viral

Credit: lifeisamessyaffair/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor never fails to make his fans happy with his cute gesture, recent viral video is the proof. Recently, Ranbir was spotted in Dubai while playing celebrity football cup. A number of his fans came to see him playing.

In a viral video, Ranbir can be winking at his fan when he was walking towards the ground. Actually, one of his fans shouted ‘Ranbir I love you’, after which Ranbir turned and made her day by winking at her. The video of the same is doing rounds on social media. Kartik Aaryan and Abhishek Bachchan can also be seen in the video.

In another video, Ranbir came to meet his fans and clicked a selfie with them. A number of people have reacted top the video. One of them mentioned, “Alia wants to know your location.” The second one wrote, “Bro you damn lucky! Ahh jealous.” The third one mentioned, “Kitta pyara hai. Khud hi sabke liye photo leta h.”

On the personal front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai. They are one of the most loved B-town couples, fans often wait for them to post photos on social media. Recently, Neetu Kapoor revealed that the couple always wanted to do a destination wedding.

According to Bollywood Life, Neetu mentioned that the couple had planned a destination wedding in South Africa in 2020. However, due to the lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic, their plan did not work out. As per the portal, Neetu also revealed that the couple didn’t want any ‘circus’ at their wedding.

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor reflected on her last conversation with Rishi Kapoor, recalling how she and their son Ranbir Kapoor were the only ones who witnessed the late actor's struggle in the hospital during his final days. After a battle with cancer, Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 69.