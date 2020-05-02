Ranbir Kapoor was pillar of strength to Rishi Kapoor: Rakesh Roshan

Rishi Kapoor's best friend Rakesh Roshan went on to talk about how the late actor's son Ranbir Kapoor, contrary to rumours of their rift, was Rishi's pillar of strength. He went on to talk about how Ranbir even consoled him when Rakesh heard the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise.

"He (Ranbir) has been a pillar of strength to his father (Rishi Kapoor)," said Rakesh Roshan in an interview with Mid-Day. The actor-filmmaker further narrated how he got to know about his best friend's demise from Ranbir himself.

He said, "When I called Dabboo [Randhir Kapoor], his number was busy. That's when my heart sank and I instinctively knew something was wrong. Then I rang up Ranbir who shared the news. It was so shocking that I started crying on the phone. Instead of me consoling him, Ranbir comforted me."

Rakesh Roshan could not attend Rishi Kapoor's funeral due to limited movement due to coronavirus lockdown. Ranbir Kapoor stood in silence at Rishi's last rites while his mother Neetu Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt broke down on seeing the veteran actor's mortal remains.