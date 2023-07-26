Headlines

Bollywood heaps praise on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, celebs call Ranveer-Alia-starrer 'superhit'

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reveals Farhan Akhtar-starrer was extension of Delhi-6 | Exclusive

Did The Simpsons predict Elon Musk's renaming of Twitter to X? Here's the truth

Delhi dry days 2023: No liquor sale allowed in capital on these upcoming dates; check list here

Vlogging gone wrong: Vlogger's bike journey takes unexpected turn into canal, watch

Bollywood

Bollywood heaps praise on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, celebs call Ranveer-Alia-starrer 'superhit'

From Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal to Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood celebrities heap praise on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 03:19 PM IST

Recently, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani held a special screening of the movie in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebrities were invited to the screening and they reviewed the film as ‘hardcore entertainment.” 

On Friday, The screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Javed Akhtar, along with Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Although Gauri Khan was seen attending the event, Shah Rukh Khan gave it a miss. Though Ranveer Singh’s family members attended the event, Deepika Padukone gave it a miss. 

Ranbir Kapoor shared his view on the film’s premiere and called it a ‘superhit’

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram and heaped praise on the film. The actor wrote, “Loved every bit of it. Hardcore big-screen family entertainer! Take your loved ones... don't miss it! @karanjohar you are a true master! Tremendous tremendous performances by @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh and what joy to watch the veterans @aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @azmishabana18 on Screen! Big shout out to the entire ensemble and writers! #RRKPK”  Katrina Kaif who also accompanied his husband Vicky Kaushal for the premiere said, “amazing movie, wonderful.”

Neetu Kapoor heaped praise on her daughter-in-law, actress Alia Bhatt and wrote, “A complete entertainer with amazing performances by all the actors @aliaabhatt shinessss looks gorgeous.” 

Abhishek Bachchan called Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani “complete family entertainer” and wrote, “#rockyaurranikipremkahani is so much fun!!! Total and complete family entertainer. So proud of my brother @karaniohar he's back to doing what he does best! Family entertainment. Go one, go all this Friday with your families and watch. The entire cast is wonderful. Congratulations!!! @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @aapkadharam @azmishabana18 #jayabachchan and all the rest of the beautiful cast and crew.”

Karisma Kapoor also took to her Instagram and wrote, “Uff loved it.” 

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles along with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. The romantic drama marks the directorial comeback of Karan Johar after 7 years. His last direction was Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Produced by Dharma Production and Viacom18 studios, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.

