Ranbir Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Sharma attend Luv Ranjan-Alisha Vaid's wedding in Agra

The hit rom-com filmmaker Luv Ranjan will get hitched to his long time girlfriend Alisha Vaid today in a private ceremony at Agra. The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' director's wedding has been graced by the biggest names from the industry. From Ranbir Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Sharma, music composer Pritam, producer Dinesh Vijan have reached the city of 'Taj Mahal' for Luv's big day. In the midst of tight security, the paparazzi captured the guests' arrival, and we could see Ranbir, Varun in their casual look

Here's Ranbir, Pritam making an entrance at the venue

Ranjan's 'De De Pyaar De' actress Rakul Preet Singh will also attend the wedding with her beau Jackky Bhagnani. Before the procession, the actress and Jackky took a tour of the Taj Mahal, and the paparazzi captured their quality time. Well, Jackky and Rakul's time at the Taj certainly reminds of Bhagnani's song 'Taj Tumhara' from the film ''Youngistaan.' Jackky and Rakul's visit was also managed with tight security, and you can see that the officials have asked the media to sidestep and stop capturing them.

Here's Rakul with Jackky

It is also said that actress Shraddha Kapoor and Luv's favourite actor Kartik Aaryan will also attend Ranjan's wedding. Luv Ranjan is known for films like the superhit 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' series, blockbuster 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,' hit 'De De Pyaar De.' Luv will direct his next untitled rom-com with Ranbir Kapoor.



