Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for Alia Bhatt, actress thanks husband for celebrating her victory at 2 am

Ranbir Kapoor has made sure to celebrate the victory of Alia Bhatt. Thus he clicked a photo of 'Best Actor' after the awards night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 07:52 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Special moments should be captured, cherished, and celebrated. That's what Alia Bhatt did after winning the Best Actor (female) award on Sunday night. Alia bagged a prestigious trophy for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi at Zee Cine Awards 2023. She did not forget to pose with the trophy.

Taking to Instagram, Alia posted a picture where she is seen sitting on her bed and holding the award. The picture is quite special as it was captured by her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia thanked Ranbir for "patiently" clicking her picture at "2 am."

While sharing the photo on her Instagram stories, Alia wrote, "Gangu love. Thank you Zee Cine awards for the honour! Sir- no words will ever be enough for how grateful I am to you @Bhansaliproductions. Special mention to my husband for patiently taking my picture at 2 am." 

Here's the photo

image

Alia looked her best at the event. She donned a high-slit green gown. A few days ago, Alia also win big at Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards. She won the Best Actress Award at the film fest. She also collected the trophy for her husband Ranbir Kapoor. He was awarded the Best Actor prize for Brahmastra. In a recent media interaction during the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir said that he was glad that Alia won the award for Gangubai Kathiawadi but accepted that his performance in Brahmastra wasn't out of the box. "I am very grateful for the honour. I don`t think I fully deserve it for Brahmastra. Woh bahut badi kuch acting performance nahi thi (It wasn`t some great acting performance)," he said. 

On the work front, Ranbir will soon be seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. On the other side, Alia will be seen opposite her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. 

(With inputs from ANI)

