Ranbir Kapoor to whisk away Alia Bhatt for a ski trip as her birthday gift?

Alia Bhatt rang in her 26th birthday on March 15, 2019, with her family and close friends. Before the clock struck 12, Alia's beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor arrived at her abode to be with her the whole time. Talking about the same, a source informed DNA After Hrs, "RK reached Alia’s house on Thursday night to ring in her birthday. They spent some quiet time with each other the whole day and he made sure he kept his entire day free for her".

Moreover, when Alia cut her birthday cake with the media outside her house, RK was at her place all along. The source further said, "Ranbir even called all their friends and Alia’s team to her house for a party later in the evening, which went on till late night. He had planned most of it himself."

That's not it! As per reports in India Today, Ranbir's birthday gift for Alia is a romantic getaway to the Aspen Mountain Ski Resort in Colorado. This much-awaited vacation for the cute couple will take place after Alia wraps the promotional activities for her upcoming film, Kalank. The cute actor is very excited to spend some quality time with Ranbir and can't wait for it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia are all set to romance each other for the first time on the big screen with the film, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is hitting the screens in the month of December this year.