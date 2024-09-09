Ranbir Kapoor to play dual roles in Ramayana, will reunite with Amitabh Bachchan after Brahmastra, Big B will play...

As per the latest reports, Ranbir Kapoor will be playing dual roles in Ramayana, and Amitabh Bachchan will be playing a special role in the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana is among the most-awaited films. Nitesh Tiwari's directorial is reportedly made on a larger scale and the makers aren't leaving any stone unturned. If reports are to be believed, Ramayana just got bigger and better, as Amitabh Bachchan has joined the cast.

As Peeping Moon reported Amitabh Bachchan will reunite with Ranbir after Brahmastra: Part One Shiva (2022). Reportedly, in the upcoming cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic, Amitabh Bachchan will be voicing the mythical character Jatayu in the film. In the same report, it was claimed that Ranbir Kapoor will be playing dual roles of Lord Rama and Parashurama.

The portal quoted a source who said, "The film explores the challenges Parashuram will face before and after Lord Ram breaks Lord Shiva’s bow, Pinaka."

Speaking about Bachchan's role, the portal reported that Big B will not physically appear on screen. Instead, he will only lend his voice to the divine bird Jatayu, who loses his wings and life while attempting to rescue Goddess Sita from getting abducted by Ravana. Though it's a cameo, the filmmakers have reportedly scanned Bachchan’s eyes for VFX purposes to further enhance Jatayu’s portrayal.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi playing Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. The film is also reportedly to star Yash as Ravana. The KGF actor is also co-producing the movie. “It has been my long-term aspiration to make films that will showcase Indian cinema on a global level. In pursuit of that, I was in L.A. to ally with one of the best VFX studios, and to my amazement, the driving force behind it was a fellow Indian. Namit and I had various ideation sessions, and coincidentally, our synergy on the vision for Indian cinema aligned perfectly. We brainstormed various projects, and during these discussions, the subject of Ramayana came up. Namit had a part of it in the works,” Yash told Variety in April this year but did not mention anything about his role. The movie also stars Arun Govil and Lara Dutta in key roles.

