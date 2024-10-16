Netizens are convinced Ranbir Kapoor won't leave Animal Park over Alia Bhatt and Divya Khossla Kumar's feud.

Alia Bhatt's much-awaited action drama Jigra has finally hit the theatres and has been underperforming at the box office. Amid this, the actress was slammed by Divya Khossla Kumar for allegedly forging box-office numbers. After this feud, netizens speculated that Ranbir Kapoor might opt out of Animal Park, however, Redditors think otherwise.

Divya Khossla Kumar recently accused Alia Bhatt of corporate booking of Jigra and announcing 'fake box office collection'. While Alia remained silent on the accusations, Karan Johar reacted with a cryptic note. However, fans have been waiting for Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to the rift. Since Ranbir's last blockbuster, Animal was produced by T-series, owned by Bhushan Kumar, people have been wondering if he will step out of Animal Park after his wife's feud with Divya Khossla Kumar. Now, Reddit users think that Ranbir would 'happily make money' with Animal Park ignoring the online feud.

One of the users wrote, "Neither Bhushan Kumar nor Ranbir would leave money on the table for some online lafda." Another user commented, "Ranbir doesn't give two shits about this. He'll do the movie cuz it's Alia who's feuding not Neetu." Another user commented, "Neither RK nor Bhushan Kumar care about Alia and Divya's fights. They'll happily make money out of Animal Park." Another wrote, "Well we will find out then if Ranbir Kapoor loves Alia enough to reject his biggest hit ever."

What Divya Khossla said?

After watching Jigra, Divya Khossla Kumar wrote, "Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty… all. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra."

Later Karan Johar shared a cryptic post that read, "Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools." Now, Divya Khossla Kumar has slammed the filmmaker for 'derogatory language' towards her and the feud doesn't seem to stop soon. Alia Bhatt, however, has avoided giving any statements on the same.

