Why handshake between FBI boss and Pakistan Army chief upsets Indian diaspora?

BOLLYWOOD

Ranbir Kapoor to follow grandfather Raj Kapoor's footsteps? Ramayana actor to turn director, reveals he has 'even started...'

At his 43rd birthday, Ranbir Kapoor interacted with his fans through an Instagram live, and there he revealed his interest in direction.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 06:17 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The movie buffs wish to know every little detail about their beloved stars. So, when Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor conducted an Instagram live session on his birthday on Sunday, he was asked about the one song he has been listening to on a loop. During a live on the official social media handle of his clothing brand, Arks, the 'Tamasha' actor was asked, "What's that one song you can't stop playing right now?"

He shared that he is really fond of the "Barbad" track from Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara". The 'Barfi' actor also admitted that he likes the entire playlist of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer. Some of Ranbir's other favourites include the music of the movie "Loka" and the "Sahiba" song.

He shared, "One song, I think one song last year, which I truly love, is Barbad from Saiyaara. I really like that song. I like the music of Loka. I recently saw the film and it was just excellent. I like Sahiba. Sahiba is a great song. The Saiyara soundtrack is great."

"I'm usually a Spotify top 50 person, you know, the India top 50 or global top 50, and I usually discover music from there. But yeah, this is my current favourite list," Ranbir added. During the same session, another one of the Instagram users asked, "When are we getting RK, the director?" Ranbir said that he wishes to get into direction soon and has even started working on the same. He disclosed that he has even started a writer's room in order to inspire himself with new ideas. The 'Wake Up Sid' actor stated, "I am dying to direct a movie. I have started a writer's room, actually. I am trying to inspire myself with the two ideas I have and starting to work on them. But it is definitely on my to-do list in the next couple of years. "

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
