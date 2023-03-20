Ranbir Kapoor talks about his labour room experience with Alia Bhatt, says 'had a lot of sleepless nights because...'

Credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who is one of the most talented actors in the country, has been busy promoting his latest film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Shraddha Kapoor. In his latest interview, the actor who recently became a father recalled his labour room experience.

Ranbir appeared on Kareena Kapoor’s show What Women Want where he rated himself as a father. While speaking to his cousin, Ranbir said he is ‘very good’ in labour room and revealed that he stayed for a week in the hospital when Raha was born. He called it a ‘magical’ moment when Alia held her daughter close to her neck.

On being asked to rate himself as a father, the actor said that he would like to rate himself as 7. He further added, “We have a good amount of help, yet still for the first two months atleast, we had a lot of sleepless nights because when you have the excitement of your first child and she is sleeping between us in bed, you're alert even with just a little bit of movement.”

Earlier, during the promotions in Kolkata, Ranbir revealed that he misses her daughter a lot and keeps seeing her pictures. The actor said, "I don’t want to leave home. This morning, just the 20 minutes I got with her before my flight rejuvenated me. I miss her a lot, I keep seeing her photos. I’m a burping specialist. I never knew burping is such a big part (in the early stages of a child). Whenever I’m at home, I’m always beside her and it’s magical."

The Brahmastra actor added that Raha’s smile ‘breaks his heart’ and has given him a new understanding of love. "She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart. It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It’s a love you cannot describe," Ranbir added.

READ | Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar advance booking crosses Rs 1 crore; Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor film set for good opening