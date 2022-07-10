Ranbir Kapoor surprises Alia Bhatt at airport, actress' reaction wins internet

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Saturday night, Alia Bhatt returned to India after wrapping up the shoot for her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone. Ranbir Kapoor came to pick her up at Mumbai airport, he was waiting for her in her car.

As soon as Alia saw Ranbir, she hugged him. The video of the same is going viral on social media. Fans have been reacting to it, one of them wrote, “Ah they were so happy to finally mee.” The second one mentioned, “Should not have come in front of the car and clicked the couple's photos because Ranbir and Alia are sitting in their own car now, so it's their privacy.” The third person said, “Nothing can replace calling your bae 'baby'.”

Watch videos:

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor claimed that he and his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, knew they wanted to start a family right away. After several years of courting, the Bollywood power couple got married this year in April. Alia startled their fans and Bollywood stars by announcing her pregnancy last month.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Ranbir was open and honest about accepting parenthood. Ranbir is quoted as stating in a clip from his interview that the magazine's Instagram account posted on Thursday, “Alia and I have been talking about having kids from the first day we met and fell in love. I’ve always wanted children. And she wants children. To start a new chapter in life… I am extremely excited about that, I can’t wait.”

On the Brahmastra set, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt first met and soon got together. Despite keeping their relationship secret, the two eventually made it official during Sonam Kapoor's wedding. They exchanged wedding vows on April 14, 2022 in a private ceremony at Ranbir's home while they awaited the release of the high-profile movie later that year.

Reacting to the pregnancy news, Alia’s father, Mahesh Bhatt told Hindustan Times, “There has never been a child like the one which is coming soon, and never will there be a child. Every child that is born is unique and unrepeatable.”