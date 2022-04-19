Ranbir Kapoor signs cute pledge to Alia Bhatt's bridesmaids

Credit: Tanya Saha Gupta/Instagram

New photos from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding have gone viral on social media. In the photos, Ranbir can be seen posing with Alia Bhatt’s friends (bridesmaids). The couple tied the knot on April 14 in a private ceremony.

Tanya Saha Gupta, Alia Bhatt’s friend, has shared these photos from Ranbir’s wedding on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Ranbir can be seen kissing Tanya on her cheek. Another photo features Ranbir Kapoor signing a cute pledge to the. It read, “I, Ranbir, husband of Alia. I pledge to all the bridesmaids.”

Dropping these beautiful photos, Tanya wrote, “It's sappy days like these that I LIVE FOR. lots of happy tears and belly aching laughs, celebrating my sweet sweet @aliaabhatt’s love story. Our inseparable family just grew a little sillier and a little bigger.”

Earlier, Karan Johar had shared a funny but cute incident from Alia-Ranbir’s mehendi ceremony on the sets of Hunarbaaz. He stated, “I want to say what happened with me at the mehendi ceremony. I had applied mehendi for the first time. I had thought when Alia will get married I’ll apply mehendi for sure. I had already decided that. I am not used to mehendi on my hand and it was very hot too.”

He added, “Maine mehendi laga di aur phir mai apna paseena pochne laga. Mai bhool gaya mere haathon mei mehendi thi, toh saara mehendi jo hai mere sarr pe, mere maathe pe, mere chehre pe lag gaya. And immediately mujhe wash karna padd gaya (I started wiping my sweaty face with mehendi hands. I forgot I had applied mehendi on my palms and it got smeared on my head, forehead, and face. I had to immediately wash it).”

