Ranbir Kapoor, Shradhha Kapoor starrer Luv Ranjan's directorial film set catches fire in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film set in Andheri, Mumbai has caught fire. No casualties have been reported yet as of now.

The sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer's upcoming untitled film have been lit up in a fire at Chitrakoot Studios in Andheri, Mumbai. As per the report, no casualties have been reported yet and the crew escaped with minor injuries. Rajshri sets have also been gutted down in the massive fire.

Ranbir and Shraddha were not shooting when the fire broke out, as per ETimes. However, the report states that Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol was shooting for his debut film in the adjacent Rajshri sets when the fire accident occurred. The report further adds that Rajveer, along with the film's crew, is safe now.

The video has also been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani. "Crazy fire in our area #Andheri. This is the famous #chitrakoot ground where many film shoots take place. It is located in the busy area which has Yash Raj Studios, Fun Cinemas, Balaji office, and many others", he captioned the clip.

Talking about the Luv Ranjan directorial, it was earlier scheduled to release on Republic Day next year, i.e. January 26, 2023, but it had its change of plans and will now release on the occasion of Holi next year, i.e. March 8, 2023. It will be the first time that the Tamasha actor and the Stree actress have been paired opposite each other.



Ranbir, whose latest film Shamshera has been a box office failure, will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in which he is paired opposite his wife-actress Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen. Slated to release on September 9, the fantasy adventure also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in the leading roles.

Shraddha, who was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3, will soon start shooting for Vishal Furia's Naagin playing the lead character of the serpent queen in the supernatural thriller film.