Ranbir Kapoor, Shradhha Kapoor starrer Luv Ranjan's directorial film set catches fire in Mumbai

Headlines

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prashanth Neel relocates post-production of Prabhas film to village in Karnataka because...

'Watching it on loop': Internet goes gaga over Mumbai cop's moves on Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaala song

Adil Durrani claims Rakhi Sawant cheated, influenced Iranian woman to file rape case against him: 'Women like her...'

Watch: Drunk Delhi man brutally thrashes security guard, leaves him bleeding, video goes viral

Steal the Spotlight: the best deals to upgrade your wardrobe ready for the Fabulous Festive Season!

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prashanth Neel relocates post-production of Prabhas film to village in Karnataka because...

'Watching it on loop': Internet goes gaga over Mumbai cop's moves on Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaala song

Adil Durrani claims Rakhi Sawant cheated, influenced Iranian woman to file rape case against him: 'Women like her...'

Benefits of musk melon (sweet melon)

8 Exercise to relieve knee pain

Unseen photos of IAS Tina Dabi and IAS Ria Dabi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

It will be grand success…” Former ISRO Chief K Sivan exudes confidence in Chandrayaan-3’s success

Tropical Storm Hilary: California Hit With Flooding, Mudslides, Earthquake After Mexico

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prashanth Neel relocates post-production of Prabhas film to village in Karnataka because...

Adil Durrani claims Rakhi Sawant cheated, influenced Iranian woman to file rape case against him: 'Women like her...'

Sunny Deol breaks silence on Juhu villa auction, says 'we request no further...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor, Shradhha Kapoor starrer Luv Ranjan's directorial film set catches fire in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film set in Andheri, Mumbai has caught fire. No casualties have been reported yet as of now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 06:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer's upcoming untitled film have been lit up in a fire at Chitrakoot Studios in Andheri, Mumbai. As per the report, no casualties have been reported yet and the crew escaped with minor injuries. Rajshri sets have also been gutted down in the massive fire.

Ranbir and Shraddha were not shooting when the fire broke out, as per ETimes. However, the report states that Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol was shooting for his debut film in the adjacent Rajshri sets when the fire accident occurred. The report further adds that Rajveer, along with the film's crew, is safe now. 

The video has also been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani. "Crazy fire in our area #Andheri. This is the famous #chitrakoot ground where many film shoots take place. It is located in the busy area which has Yash Raj Studios, Fun Cinemas, Balaji office, and many others", he captioned the clip.

Talking about the Luv Ranjan directorial, it was earlier scheduled to release on Republic Day next year, i.e. January 26, 2023, but it had its change of plans and will now release on the occasion of Holi next year, i.e. March 8, 2023. It will be the first time that the Tamasha actor and the Stree actress have been paired opposite each other.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor lifts Shraddha Kapoor in his arms in new LEAKED pic from Luv Ranjan's film

Ranbir, whose latest film Shamshera has been a box office failure, will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in which he is paired opposite his wife-actress Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen. Slated to release on September 9, the fantasy adventure also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in the leading roles. 

Shraddha, who was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3, will soon start shooting for Vishal Furia's Naagin playing the lead character of the serpent queen in the supernatural thriller film. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nuh-like riots may be engineered in MP ahead of polls: Congress’ Digvijaya Singh

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states, check latest forecast here

Meet Aditya Singh, scored just 75% in Class 10, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT or IIM, salary is...

Emotional triumph: R Praggnanandha's mother's joy shines as he advances to chess World Cup semis

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE