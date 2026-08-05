'Ranbir Kapoor should apologise': Nikita Rawal questions actor's Ramayana casting over his old beef remark

Nikita Rawal questioned Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram, saying he should apologise for his old beef remark if it hurt religious sentiments.

Actress Nikita Rawal has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, saying she does not believe Ranbir Kapoor is the right choice to play Lord Ram. Citing his old remark about eating beef, she said the actor should publicly apologise if his comments hurt religious sentiments and argued that portraying Lord Ram requires more than acting skills.

In an interview with Bollywood Mascot, Nikita said Lord Ram is a symbol of faith and devotion for millions, making the role far more significant than a regular film character.

"Playing Lord Ram is not just about acting. This is not an ordinary film role; it is connected to the faith of millions of people. People look at Lord Ram with purity and devotion, and countless devotees have deep emotional and spiritual faith in him. This is not an ordinary role," she said.

Reacting to Ranbir's old beef-related comment, Nikita said acknowledging the issue publicly would be the right step if it had hurt people's sentiments.

"If that comment has hurt anyone's religious sentiments, I don't think there is anything wrong with accepting your mistake publicly. It would be a good step if he came forward and said it happened by mistake."

She further questioned the actor's suitability for the role, saying, "The character of Lord Ram is absolutely not meant for Ranbir Kapoor. A person who eats beef and has such poor character—how will he understand the values and character of Lord Ram? The makers are only doing business; they are thinking about money. This is an insult to the faith of millions and to Lord Ram himself. Where are all the Sanatanis? Why is no one raising their voice?"

Nikita also called on Ranbir to apologise and said audiences should boycott him if he chose not to.

"A person who has hurt the sentiments of millions openly says that he eats beef, and the same person is now playing Lord Ram. Boycott Ranbir. If he feels he made a mistake, he should apologise. We are people who know how to forgive. In my opinion, Ranbir's personal character does not justify the character of Lord Ram."

The controversy dates back to an old interview with food critic Kunal Vijayakar, in which Ranbir described himself as a "big beef guy" while talking about his food preferences. The clip resurfaced after he was announced as Lord Ram in Ramayana.

In 2024, Ranbir also spoke about embracing Sanatana Dharma during a conversation with entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath.

"I started believing a lot in the Sanatana Dharam. I think I started reading a lot about it in the last couple of years. I went quite deep into what it is, what the effects are. And see, you believe it or you don’t believe it."

His remarks received mixed reactions online, with some linking them to Ramayana promotions. Reports in October 2023 also claimed that Ranbir had given up alcohol and meat while preparing to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's film.