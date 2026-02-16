Ranbir Kapoor shares heartbreaking update on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2, reveals why sequel would never happen

To all Ranbir Kapoor's fans, you didn't want to know what your favourite star has said about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2. RK doesn't feel the need of bringing the sequel, and the reason will surprise you.

Ranbir Kapoor has given several blockbusters, but the 2013 hit romantic drama, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, holds a special mention among his fans. For years, there have been specifications about the continuation of YJHD, with Ranbir and gang coming back for another emotional rollercoaster. RK had finally addressed the chances of Part 2, and its a bad news for the fans. Recently, Ranbir interacted with fans via ARKS Insta live. During this session, he took fans' questions and answered their long-pending doubts, among them was the sequel to YJHD.

Ranbir Kapoor on why Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2 ain't possible

On Valentine's Saturday, during the live, Kapoor was asked about the possibility of a sequel to his past films, including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He finally cleared it out, “(A) lot of you guys want part 2, but there are so many new movies, new directors, and new ideas to work with. I think Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had the perfect end. So I don’t think it warrants a part 2." However, Ranbir assured fans not to be disappointed, as he will explore the genre in another movie. "But maybe another film would come, of a similar genre, which you guys would enjoy too."

Yeh Jawani hai Deewani Had The Perfect Ending and does not need a Sequel.

But a film in Similar Genre is in Talks!!-#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/yyLdH46iCu — RK(@rksbunny) February 14, 2026

Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra 2

Although Ranbir isn't keen on YJHD 2, he dropped an interesting update on Brahmastra Part 2. "Brahmastra 2 is in the works. We shall start that movie very, very soon, sooner than you expect." This update left RK fans more excited than before.

Ranbir Kapoor's interesting lineup

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in the blockbuster Animal (2023). Last year, Ranbir made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. His upcoming releases include Love and War, Ramayana Part One, and Animal Park. Ramyana Part One will release in Diwali this year, followed by Part Two in Diwali 2027.