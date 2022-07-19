Ranbir Kapoor shares concern about becoming a father, says 'mera baccha jab 20...'

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor will surely be a doting father, and he's pretty excited about this chapter of his life. From the time Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy, the duo is getting love from all around the corners. Well, both actors love kids, and they had always planned to embrace parenthood at the earliest. Recently, while speaking to Quint, Ranbir's co-star Vaani Kapoor recalled their conversation during the shoot of their upcoming film, when Ranbir asked her, 'when do you think you want to have kids, by what age?’

Kapoor stated that as a man reaches near the 40s, he tends to get similar thoughts. "This also happens when a man is nearing 40. You start thinking these things also that 'yaar mera baccha jab 20 saal ka hoga, toh main 60 ka hounga.' Will I be able to play any sports, go on any trek?" Ranbir added.

Talking about the new chapter in his life the Rockstar actor further asserted, "Well, I am looking forward to it. I am looking forward to this new chapter in my life. I believe with everything that I have in me that it is going to be the most important role I play, and that’s it.” Kapoor continued by saying that he and Alia have planned many things, but they are taking one step at a time. "I am taking each day as it comes. Lots of plans, lots of dreams, imagining the future but till the day it doesn’t happen, till the day of birth, I really don’t know how I will be.”

Speaking of Shamshera, this action-adventure will mark Ranbir's comeback to the big screen after a break of 4 years. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. Shamshera star Ranbir in the titular role, along with Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor in the leads. The film will hit cinemas on July 22.