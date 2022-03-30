Ranbir Kapoor scans dessert counter at Sharmaji Namkeen promotions, fans call him 'true foodie' - WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor is promoting his father Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen in full swing. On Tuesday, March 29, the 'Tamasha' actor was seen at one of the promotional events of the film in Mumbai. As soon as the actor entered the venue, he was seen checking out the dessert counter as the paparazzi followed him.

The video has been shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account and has gone viral on social media. Ranbir's fans have flooded the comments section with their love for the actor. One user wrote "RK is a true foodie", while another commented, "who needs to look at desserts when you can look at RK". Another comment that caught everyone's attention was, "Snack looking at snacks", referring to the 'Sanju' actor as 'snack', which is slang for 'a sexy and physically attractive person'.



Meanwhile, Ranbir was recently seen talking about his late father's swansong in a heartwarming video uploaded by the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video where the film starts streaming on March 31. In the clip that saw the actor speaking straight from his heart, Ranbir revealed how his father, a man so full of life and positivity, wished to complete the film at all costs despite his health deteriorating.



The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor can be heard saying that his father's unfortunate departure resulted in the makers trying VFX, making Ranbir try prosthetics to complete the film with no luck. It was veteran actor Paresh Rawal who stepped in and ensured Rishi Kapoor’s swansong gets a fitting conclusion, a gesture Ranbir is extremely grateful for.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor recently wrapped up the highly-anticipated 'Brahmastra' with its director Ayan Mukerji and girlfriend Alia Bhatt with whom he shares screen space for the very first time in the upcoming fantasy adventure film slated to release on 9 September 2022.