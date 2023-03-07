Ranbir Kapoor says there is nothing called the 'next' superstar: 'You are either a superstar or not...'

Ranbir Kapoor

The term superstar has been used for very few actors in the history of cinema, let alone Hindi cinema. But apart from the veritable superstars, there have been many young, promising actors that have been labelled ‘the next superstar’ by media and fans at various stages in their careers. One of these names is Ranbir Kapoor, but the actor himself does not care much for the term.

In a recent interaction, while discussing the balance between being an actor and a star, Ranbir spoke about this particular term that he found himself labelled with early on in his career. “Being an actor is very important. You have to know how to act. That’s your profession. Being a star is very hard. It requires other factors that are not in your hands. It’s about opportunities with filmmakers, other actors, and writers you work with. It requires a time period to amass a fan following, to win the trust of the audience,” Ranbir told Pinkvilla.

Emphasising on the need to focus on craft over stardom, the actor then added, “I don’t know what kind of star I am. For the longest period, I was always labelled ‘the next superstar’. But I don’t believe in that term. There is nothing called the ‘next’ superstar. You are either a superstar or you are not. Otherwise, you just have to focus on your work and the stardom comes if your work is good. You have to excel in your work, in the films you do. If that is good, everything else will follow. In the recent years, some other actors who have been called the next superstar include Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan.

Ranbir had two releases in 2022, after a gap of four years. While Brahmastra was a big hit amassing over Rs 400 crore, Shamshera disappointed at the box office. The actor will soon be seen in his first rom com in years – Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The Luv Ranjan film, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, releases on March 8. Ranbir also has Animal in the pipeline.