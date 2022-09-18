Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor says people who are criticising Alia Bhatt are 'jealous' of her

File Photo

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in the Indian film industry. They shared screen space for the first time in their latest film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. However, a section of people trolled the actress for her dialogues and acting.

Now, while speaking to NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor talked about his wife Alia and said the criticism that she is facing is ‘just jealousy’. Alia worked for the Hollywood film Heart Of Stone in Europe, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani during her pregnancy. While speaking to NDTV, Ranbir said, "I think the way she has carried herself through the entire marketing of this film being pregnant, being in the condition that she is - I think you should only be inspired by that. Any kind of criticism is just jealousy and mischief makers and stupidity and we should not take that seriously.”

He also mentioned that Alia is ‘one of the most important actors’ in the Indian film industry and people should respect her work. “One thing is clear and I'm not saying this because she is my wife. Alia in the history of Indian cinema is probably one of the most important actors there's ever been. The work she's done on the screen or the kind of way she carries herself, the value system that she has and what she stands by, I haven't seen that strength in men or women and I think we should just respect that,” said Ranbir.

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt shared a cute photo of herself and Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram. In the black-and-white photo, which featured a close-up of the actors' features, Ranbir could be seen kissing Alia on the nose. In the romantic picture, Alia and Ranbir both had their eyes closed.

Alia Bhatt simply captioned her Instagram photos "Home." She added an infinity symbol in the caption. Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker took the portrait of the soon-to-be parents.

Earlier, Alia stated that it is the audience's right to critique, evaluate, or praise the movie during a media interview on Thursday. Alia, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji flew to Ahmedabad on Thursday to promote the movie. Together with several fans and journalists, the trio watched the movie there. After the screening, Alia reacted to a query on negative reviews of the movie.

According to Hindustan Times, Alia said, “We have only one life and two options in it. We can either focus on the positive things or think about negativity.”

“Whenever media asks a negative questions, we try to not divert ourselves into it. Criticism, reviews, opinions and feedback are the audience’s right. We just hope to come across more positive things rather than anything negative. Film release hone k baad aisa lag raha hani positive hi ja raha hain warna jo box office me aag lagayi hai woh hota nahi (Ever since Brahmastra has released, I think it has been positive, otherwise, how has it set the box office on fire),” added Alia.