Ranbir Kapoor says ‘kya karu mai’ as Paparazzi crowd around him for photos -WATCH

On Saturday, the paparazzi spotted Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai. When the photographers attempted to take shots, the actor, who generally engages with the cameramen, appeared to be in a hurry.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen exiting a building, wearing denim and a grey T-shirt with a cap, and walking to his car in a video provided by a paparazzo account. He waved to the paparazzi as he walked away and reached for his car. The paparazzi, on the other hand, demanded a few more shots, with one paparazzo even attempting to shoot pictures from a different angle.

Ranbir looked on the side and signalled for the photographer to join the other cameramen. He said, "Aap bhi yahaan aa jao (You also come to this side)." He said, "Yahaan aa jao na (Come to this side, no)."

After they had gathered, the cameramen asked him to take a full-length photograph of them. To which Ranbir reacted saying " Acha, kya karu main?" (What should I do?)" as he leaned against his car's door.

Ranbir is expected to marry his actress-girlfriend Alia Bhatt in December, according to reports. The couple has yet to react to the rumours, however Alia did respond to fan concerns regarding marriage with a cryptic response.

Alia posted a new video to her YouTube channel on Saturday afternoon, in which she answered fan questions. One of the most often asked questions was regarding her marriage, she stated. She chose not to give a direct answer while reading the question. Instead, she simply shrugged and ended the video.

Last year, Ranbir informed former journalist Rajeev Masand that he hoped to marry Alia in 2020, but the arrangements had to be postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.